Hikmat Hajiyev: Zangazur Corridor offers great prospects within "Azerbaijan + Central Asia" platform

The Zangazur Corridor opens up vast prospects and opportunities for economic, trade, and transport and logistics cooperation within the "Azerbaijan + Central Asia" platform adopted today, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, told journalists, Report informs.

Hajiyev also expressed deep gratitude to fraternal Uzbekistan for its decision to support Azerbaijan's membership in the Central Asian consultative meetings as a full participant.

"Azerbaijan loves Uzbekistan very much. We are proud of our shared culture and values. We are confident that the friendship and brotherhood between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan will only strengthen. The leaders of our countries are an excellent example for us in this regard," he emphasized.