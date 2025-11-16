Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Hikmat Hajiyev: Zangazur Corridor offers great prospects within Azerbaijan + Central Asia platform

    The Zangazur Corridor opens up vast prospects and opportunities for economic, trade, and transport and logistics cooperation within the "Azerbaijan + Central Asia" platform adopted today, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, told journalists, Report informs.

    Hajiyev also expressed deep gratitude to fraternal Uzbekistan for its decision to support Azerbaijan's membership in the Central Asian consultative meetings as a full participant.

    "Azerbaijan loves Uzbekistan very much. We are proud of our shared culture and values. We are confident that the friendship and brotherhood between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan will only strengthen. The leaders of our countries are an excellent example for us in this regard," he emphasized.

    Hikmət Hacıyev: Azərbaycan-Mərkəzi Asiya platforması çərçivəsində Zəngəzur dəhlizi əməkdaşlıq üçün yaxşı perspektivlər vəd edir
    Гаджиев: Зангезурский коридор открывает большие перспективы в рамках платформы "Азербайджан+ЦА"

