    Hikmat Hajiyev, Qatari minister of state mull Baku-Doha relations

    Foreign policy
    • 06 December, 2025
    • 12:10
    Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev has met with Minister of State for International Cooperation of the State of Qatar, Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al-Misnad, Report informs.

    "On the sidelines of Doha Forum I was pleased to meet with H.E. Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al-Misnad, Minister of State for International Cooperation of the State of Qatar. During the meeting we discussed how to further enhance the brotherly relations between our countries and agreed to intensify our cooperation across areas of mutual interest," Hajiyev wrote on X.

    Hikmət Hacıyev Qətərin dövlət naziri ilə Bakı və Doha arasında münasibətləri müzakirə edib
    Хикмет Гаджиев и госминистр Катара обсудили отношения Баку и Дохи

