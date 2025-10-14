Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit
    Hikmat Hajiyev meets with Lithuanian Ambassador in Baku

    Foreign policy
    • 14 October, 2025
    • 17:42
    Hikmat Hajiyev meets with Lithuanian Ambassador in Baku

    Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmat Hajiyev, held a meeting today with Lithuania's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Kęstutis Vaškelevičius, the embassy said on X, Report informs.

    During the meeting, the sides discussed Azerbaijan's growing regional role, bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Lithuania, EU-Azerbaijan cooperation, the situation in Ukraine, and ongoing regional developments.

    The embassy noted that the meeting took place during a month filled with summits, underscoring Azerbaijan's prominent role in regional diplomacy.

    Hikmat Hajiyev Kęstutis Vaškelevičius regional role EU-Azerbaijan cooperation
    Hikmət Hacıyev Litva səfiri ilə ikitərəfli münasibətləri müzakirə edib
    Хикмет Гаджиев обсудил двустороннее сотрудничество с послом Литвы в Баку

