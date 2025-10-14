Hikmat Hajiyev meets with Lithuanian Ambassador in Baku
Foreign policy
- 14 October, 2025
- 17:42
Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmat Hajiyev, held a meeting today with Lithuania's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Kęstutis Vaškelevičius, the embassy said on X, Report informs.
During the meeting, the sides discussed Azerbaijan's growing regional role, bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Lithuania, EU-Azerbaijan cooperation, the situation in Ukraine, and ongoing regional developments.
The embassy noted that the meeting took place during a month filled with summits, underscoring Azerbaijan's prominent role in regional diplomacy.
Latest News
18:05
IEA: Azerbaijan lagged behind OPEC+ quota by 100,000 bpd in SeptemberEnergy
17:59
IMF revises its forecast for economic growth in Azerbaijan in 2025Finance
17:57
Photo
Speakers of Azerbaijan, Pakistan, Türkiye meet Punjab chief ministerForeign policy
17:55
Photo
Reps of Azerbaijan's ombudsperson inspect mass grave in Azerbaijan's AghdaraDomestic policy
17:55
Azerbaijan details 9-month methanol outputEnergy
17:42
Hikmat Hajiyev meets with Lithuanian Ambassador in BakuForeign policy
17:40
Azerbaijan's commercial gas production rises by nearly 3%Energy
17:25
Photo
Sahiba Gafarova visits Iqbal's Mausoleum, Badshahi Mosque in PakistanForeign policy
17:25