Hikmat Hajiyev meets with Lithuanian Ambassador in Baku

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmat Hajiyev, held a meeting today with Lithuania's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Kęstutis Vaškelevičius, the embassy said on X, Report informs.

During the meeting, the sides discussed Azerbaijan's growing regional role, bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Lithuania, EU-Azerbaijan cooperation, the situation in Ukraine, and ongoing regional developments.

The embassy noted that the meeting took place during a month filled with summits, underscoring Azerbaijan's prominent role in regional diplomacy.