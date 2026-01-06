Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    ASCO attracts loan of 35M manats at 7.25% per annum

    Finance
    • 06 January, 2026
    • 16:46
    ASCO attracts loan of 35M manats at 7.25% per annum

    On December 29, 2025, the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC (ASCO) received a bank loan of 35 million manats, Report informs referring to ASCO.

    The loan was issued for a seven-year term at a rate of 7.25% per annum, is denominated in US dollars, and is secured by the company's assets.

    Furthermore, in accordance with the decree of President Ilham Aliyev dated January 10, 2025, last June, ASCO received 17.5 million manats in additional capital to support the company's investment activities.

    ASCO was established in 2014. The company's authorized capital is 440.051 million manats, and it is 100% state-owned.

    ($1=1.7 manats)

    Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping President Ilham Aliyev assets
    ASCO 35 milyon manat kredit cəlb edib
    ASCO привлекло кредит на 35 млн манатов под 7,25% годовых

