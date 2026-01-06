ASCO attracts loan of 35M manats at 7.25% per annum
Finance
- 06 January, 2026
- 16:46
On December 29, 2025, the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC (ASCO) received a bank loan of 35 million manats, Report informs referring to ASCO.
The loan was issued for a seven-year term at a rate of 7.25% per annum, is denominated in US dollars, and is secured by the company's assets.
Furthermore, in accordance with the decree of President Ilham Aliyev dated January 10, 2025, last June, ASCO received 17.5 million manats in additional capital to support the company's investment activities.
ASCO was established in 2014. The company's authorized capital is 440.051 million manats, and it is 100% state-owned.
($1=1.7 manats)
