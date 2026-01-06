Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Roblox rolling out mandatory biometric verification for chats

    The Roblox gaming platform has begun implementing biometric age verification for chat access, Roblox CEO David Baszucki wrote on X, Report informs.

    He noted that over half of Roblox users in Australia and New Zealand have already completed the verification process, while tens of millions of players worldwide have verified their age.

    The Roblox website states that age verification will place players in a specific age group (five to eight years old, nine to 12, 13 to 15, 16 to 17, 18 to 20, and 21 years and older). Users under 13 will have some account information hidden, including their email address and phone number.

    Furthermore, communication for players under 13 will be limited to their age group.

    Age verification can be achieved by completing a verification process using facial recognition technology or a photo ID. Roblox assured that it will not store user photos in its databases.

    Roblox ввел обязательную верификацию по биометрии для общения в чатах

