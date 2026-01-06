Storm Goretti to bring heavy snow to UK with fresh Met Office weather warnings issued

The Met Office has issued fresh weather warnings as Storm Goretti is set to bring heavy snow to the UK later in the week, Report informs referring to Independent.

Storm Goretti, named by the French meteorological service Meteo-France, is the first storm of the year and is likely to bring difficult travel conditions to Britain, though France will see the most severe impact.

The UK's forecaster has issued a new yellow weather warning for snow across Wales, the South East and west of England, and the Midlands on Thursday from 6pm (GMT+0) until midday on Friday.

It comes as two amber snow warnings remain in place on Tuesday across Scotland until 7pm, and two yellow weather warnings remain for ice across Scotland and Northern Ireland until midnight. The Met Office warned it is not safe to drive and told people only to make essential journeys.

Snow will move east across central and northern Scotland throughout Tuesday, according to the Met Office warning. While 2 to 5cm of snow is expected across the country, some areas could see a further 10 to 15cm over higher ground.

As temperatures increase across the day, snow is expected to turn to sleet or rain, before snow showers return in the North by the evening.

Lightning and gusty winds are also expected to cause hazards along the coastlines, but the risk of ice is set to increase on Tuesday morning after temperatures fall below freezing in the night.

Adam Stachura, the policy director at Age Scotland, urged people to stay at home where possible, according to The Telegraph.

He said: "With such cold temperatures and icy conditions ahead, try and make sure you have enough food and any important medications at home to reduce the need for unnecessary and potentially risky trips."

The forecaster warned that roads and railways will likely be affected by longer journey times and some people might be injured if they fall on icy surfaces.