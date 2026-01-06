Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela

    Azerbaijan ranks among TOP-5 countries for internet services

    ICT
    • 06 January, 2026
    • 17:06
    Azerbaijan ranks among TOP-5 countries for internet services

    Azerbaijan has been placed 5th out of 101 countries in terms of operational efficiency of internet services, scoring 31.05 points, Report informs, citing the Information and Communication Technologies Agency (ICTA) under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

    According to ICTA, this achievement is reflected in the World Bank's Business Ready-2025 (B-READY) report.

    The B-READY shows that Azerbaijan ranked within the top 30 for regulatory quality (17th with 30.83 points) and governance-transparency indicators (27th with 29.17 points).

    Overall, Azerbaijan scored 83.05 points in the utilities indicator, securing 25th place and surpassing other countries in the region. Internet services were identified as the sub-indicator contributing most to this result.

    The study, covering 101 economies, assessed the business and investment environment based on three main criteria: regulatory framework, public services, and operational efficiency. The report also established average indicators across thematic areas.

    Replacing the Doing Business report, B-READY offers a more balanced and transparent approach to evaluating the business environment. Its methodology was developed with input from World Bank experts, governments, the private sector, and civil society institutions, ensuring a balance between de jure and de facto indicators, as well as comparability and representativeness of data.

    In September 2021, the World Bank announced it would discontinue the Doing Business reports after uncovering irregularities in data collection and presentation. Azerbaijan was among four countries directly affected.

    Investigations revealed that China and Saudi Arabia's indicators had been exaggerated, while Azerbaijan's rankings in the 2018 and 2020 Doing Business reports were artificially lowered due to biased assessments.

    Azerbaijan B-READY report World Bank internet services Information and Communication Technologies Agency
    Azərbaycan internet xidmətləri üzrə TOP-5 ölkə sırasında yer alıb
    Азербайджан вошел в ТОП-5 стран по интернет-услугам

    Latest News

    17:06

    Azerbaijan ranks among TOP-5 countries for internet services

    ICT
    16:46

    ASCO attracts loan of 35M manats at 7.25% per annum

    Finance
    16:38

    Storm Goretti to bring heavy snow to UK with fresh Met Office weather warnings issued

    Other countries
    16:35

    ASCO workforce slightly declines to 7,757 employees in 2025

    Infrastructure
    16:34

    Roblox rolling out mandatory biometric verification for chats

    Interesting
    16:31

    Over 140 children adopted in Azerbaijan

    Social security
    16:25

    52 fake domains imitating state bodies blocked in Azerbaijan in 2025

    ICT
    16:24

    Azerbaijan-Italy intergovernmental commission to convene in Baku

    Business
    16:04
    Video

    Haber Global highlights President Ilham Aliyev's interview with local TV channels

    Region
    All News Feed