    Over 140 children adopted in Azerbaijan

    Social security
    • 06 January, 2026
    • 16:31
    Last year, 149 children deprived of parental care were adopted in Azerbaijan, Report informs referring to the Social Services Agency.

    During the same period, 40 children (30 in 2024) were placed with foster families.

    Azerbaijan child adoption social services
    Ötən il Azərbaycanda 149 uşaq övladlığa verilib - RƏSMİ
    В прошлом году в Азербайджане более 140 детей были переданы на усыновление

