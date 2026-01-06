Over 140 children adopted in Azerbaijan
Social security
- 06 January, 2026
- 16:31
Last year, 149 children deprived of parental care were adopted in Azerbaijan, Report informs referring to the Social Services Agency.
During the same period, 40 children (30 in 2024) were placed with foster families.
