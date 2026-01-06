52 fake domains imitating state bodies blocked in Azerbaijan in 2025

A total of 52 fake domains resembling the names of state bodies were blocked in Azerbaijan in 2025, marking a 48 percent drop compared to 2024, Report informs, citing data from the State Service of Special Communication and Information Security.

In the fourth quarter alone, 26 fake domains were blocked, which is 3.7 times more than in the previous quarter and 13 percent higher than in the same period of 2024.

In 2024, a total of 100 fake domains targeting state institutions were detected and blocked.