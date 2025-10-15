Hikmat Hajiyev meets State Secretary of German MFA

The Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - the head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev has met with the State Secretary of the German Federal Foreign Office Geza Andreas von Geyr in Berlin, Report informs.

"We discussed with Dr. Géza Andreas von Geyr, State Secretary at the MFA of Germany regional issues, consolidation of peace in the region and bilateral agenda, including connectivity projects. Azerbaijan has always had friendly and good relations with Germany," Hajiyev, following the meeting, wrote in a post on X.