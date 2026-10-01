Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)

    Hikmat Hajiyev meets with delegation from EU Council's COEST working group

    Foreign policy
    • 01 October, 2026
    • 17:43
    Hikmat Hajiyev meets with delegation from EU Council's COEST working group

    Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, has held a meeting in Baku with a delegation from the EU Council's Working Party on Eastern Europe and Central Asia (COEST), Report informs.

    "I was pleased to receive today the delegation of the EU Council Working Party on Eastern Europe and Central Asia (COEST) composed of representatives from more than 20 European countries. EU-Azerbaijan partnership is of strategic importance and is developing on the basis of mutual respect, equality and shared benefit.

    Political dialogue has intensified through recent high-level contacts, and practical cooperation is gaining significant momentum. Azerbaijan's contribution to Europe's energy security and its strategic role in regional connectivity, particularly through the Middle Corridor, are important dimensions of EU-Azerbaijan relations.

    At the same time, cooperation is being extended to clean energy, digital transformation and innovation, and investments. This year, we have broadened our security dialogue into a Political and Security Dialogue and are working toward a new comprehensive bilateral agreement and renewed Partnership Priorities.

    The evolving bilateral agenda provides an opportunity to translate shared interests to practical deliverables," Hajiyev wrote on X.

    Hikmat Hajiyev Working Party on Eastern Europe and Central Asia (COEST)
    Hikmət Hacıyev: Aİ-Azərbaycan tərəfdaşlığı strateji əhəmiyyət daşıyır
    Хикмет Гаджиев провел встречу с делегацией рабочей группы Совета ЕС COEST
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    23:57

    Rubio to discuss strengthening defense cooperation with three European countries

    Other countries
    23:43
    Photo
    Video

    Power of Unity – 2026 exercise concludes

    Foreign policy
    23:39

    US waives rights conditions for $320 million in military aid to Egypt, letter shows

    Other countries
    23:28
    Photo

    Agil Gurbanov holds series of meetings within ADEX-2026 exhibition

    Military
    23:10

    Death toll from avalanche in Himalayas rises to 15

    Other countries
    22:50
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, EU officials discuss partnership, regional issues

    Foreign policy
    22:32
    Photo

    Heydar Aliyev Center illuminated in colors of Chinese flag

    Foreign policy
    22:09
    Photo

    Azerbaijan draw 0-0 with Liechtenstein in UEFA Nations League

    Football
    21:52

    Azerbaijan reaffirms unwavering support for UN decolonization efforts

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed