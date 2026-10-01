Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, has held a meeting in Baku with a delegation from the EU Council's Working Party on Eastern Europe and Central Asia (COEST), Report informs.

"I was pleased to receive today the delegation of the EU Council Working Party on Eastern Europe and Central Asia (COEST) composed of representatives from more than 20 European countries. EU-Azerbaijan partnership is of strategic importance and is developing on the basis of mutual respect, equality and shared benefit.

Political dialogue has intensified through recent high-level contacts, and practical cooperation is gaining significant momentum. Azerbaijan's contribution to Europe's energy security and its strategic role in regional connectivity, particularly through the Middle Corridor, are important dimensions of EU-Azerbaijan relations.

At the same time, cooperation is being extended to clean energy, digital transformation and innovation, and investments. This year, we have broadened our security dialogue into a Political and Security Dialogue and are working toward a new comprehensive bilateral agreement and renewed Partnership Priorities.

The evolving bilateral agenda provides an opportunity to translate shared interests to practical deliverables," Hajiyev wrote on X.