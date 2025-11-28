Hikmat Hajiyev briefs EU Committee members on Azerbaijan's peace agenda, Zangazur Corridor

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmat Hajiyev, has met with members of the Political and Security Committee of the European Union in Brussels, Report informs.

"Today in Brussels, we held substantive discussions with the members of the Political and Security Committee of the European Union on deepening cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union. I am thankful to Ambassador Delphine Pronk, Chair of the Committee. I briefed the Committee on the peace agenda advanced by Azerbaijan in the region, as well as the economic benefits of peace, the development of the Zangazur Corridor, and confidence-building measures. I thank the Committee members for expressing their full support for further steps to strengthen our cooperation and partnership with the EU," Hajiyev wrote on X.