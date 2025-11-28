Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States

    Hikmat Hajiyev briefs EU Committee members on Azerbaijan's peace agenda, Zangazur Corridor

    Foreign policy
    • 28 November, 2025
    • 08:29
    Hikmat Hajiyev briefs EU Committee members on Azerbaijan's peace agenda, Zangazur Corridor

    Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmat Hajiyev, has met with members of the Political and Security Committee of the European Union in Brussels, Report informs.

    "Today in Brussels, we held substantive discussions with the members of the Political and Security Committee of the European Union on deepening cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union. I am thankful to Ambassador Delphine Pronk, Chair of the Committee. I briefed the Committee on the peace agenda advanced by Azerbaijan in the region, as well as the economic benefits of peace, the development of the Zangazur Corridor, and confidence-building measures. I thank the Committee members for expressing their full support for further steps to strengthen our cooperation and partnership with the EU," Hajiyev wrote on X.

    Hikmat Hajiyev Azerbaijan European Union Zangazur corridor Political and Security Committee
    Aİ-nin komitə üzvləri Azərbaycanın sülh gündəliyi və Zəngəzur dəhlizi barədə məlumatlandırılıb
    Хикмет Гаджиев проинформировал членов комитета ЕС о мирной повестке Азербайджана и Зангезурском коридоре

    Latest News

    08:42
    Photo

    Another group of former IDPs arrives in Mammadbayli village of Azerbaijan's Zangilan district

    Domestic policy
    08:37

    Türkiye welcomes normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations

    Foreign policy
    08:29

    Hikmat Hajiyev briefs EU Committee members on Azerbaijan's peace agenda, Zangazur Corridor

    Foreign policy
    08:22

    Azerbaijan, EU mull strengthening bilateral partnership

    Foreign policy
    08:14
    Photo

    MEDIA, Uzbekistan mull strengthening information partnership

    Media
    08:05

    Death toll in Hong Kong fire rises to 94

    Other countries
    20:55
    Photo

    UAE and Azerbaijan mull military cooperation

    Military
    20:51
    Photo

    Defense attorney spoke on behalf of six defendants in the trial of Armenian citizens

    Incident
    20:47
    Photo

    Azerbaijani, San Marino FMs mull cooperation within international organizations

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed