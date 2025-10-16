Haber Global: Karabakh model being presented to whole world

Türkiye's Haber Global television channel has broadcasted a program from the second day of the 3rd Azerbaijan National Urban Planning Forum (NUFA3) held in Khankendi.

Report informs that the news segment provided detailed information about the work of the forum and the reconstruction efforts in Karabakh.

It was noted that the forum, attended by 400 experts from 60 countries, introduces the Karabakh model to the world.

The program also included the views of Vugar Bayramov, member of the Azerbaijani Parliament. The MP stated that this forum creates an opportunity to present experiences not only for Azerbaijan but on a global scale.