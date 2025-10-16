Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum
    Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum

    Haber Global: Karabakh model being presented to whole world

    Foreign policy
    • 16 October, 2025
    • 18:55
    Haber Global: Karabakh model being presented to whole world

    Türkiye's Haber Global television channel has broadcasted a program from the second day of the 3rd Azerbaijan National Urban Planning Forum (NUFA3) held in Khankendi.

    Report informs that the news segment provided detailed information about the work of the forum and the reconstruction efforts in Karabakh.

    It was noted that the forum, attended by 400 experts from 60 countries, introduces the Karabakh model to the world.

    The program also included the views of Vugar Bayramov, member of the Azerbaijani Parliament. The MP stated that this forum creates an opportunity to present experiences not only for Azerbaijan but on a global scale.

    Haber Global: Karabakh model being presented to whole world

    Karabakh NUFA3 Haber Global
    Video
    "Haber Global": Qarabağ modeli dünyaya tanıdılır
    Video
    Haber Global: Мировому сообществу представлена модель градостроительства в Карабахе

    Latest News

    18:55
    Video

    Haber Global: Karabakh model being presented to whole world

    Foreign policy
    18:48

    Trump, Putin to speak before Zelenskiy's White House visit

    Other countries
    18:33

    Austria to host 32nd meeting of OSCE Council of Ministers

    Other countries
    18:20

    Czech Republic increases oil purchases from Azerbaijan

    Economy
    18:09

    EU Delegation: 'We are excited to continue building bridges of cooperation' with Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    17:39

    Azerbaijan, World Bank treasury mull deepening of cooperation

    Finance
    17:35

    Kaja Kallas: EU defense roadmap includes 9 directions

    Other countries
    17:32

    European Parliament proposes to ban imports of oil products from Russia

    Other countries
    17:16

    Henna Virkkunen: Funding under Rearm Europe – Readiness 2030 will amount to €800 billion

    Other countries
    All News Feed