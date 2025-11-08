Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    Haber Global: Azerbaijan wove its path to victory on battlefield and at diplomatic table

    Foreign policy
    • 08 November, 2025
    • 13:20
    Haber Global: Azerbaijan wove its path to victory on battlefield and at diplomatic table

    Türkiye's Haber Global TV has produced an extensive video material dedicated to November 8 – Victory Day of Azerbaijan.

    According to Report, the video takes a chronological look at the 44-day Patriotic War.

    It highlights that President Ilham Aliyev, in a social media post marking Victory Day, emphasized that the past five years have been a historic era of triumph for Azerbaijan.

    The feature underscores the end of a 30-year longing alongside the glorious victory, and the enthusiastic response of the Azerbaijani people to the news: "Azerbaijan wove its path to victory stitch by stitch – both on the battlefield and at the diplomatic table. For 44 days, the entire nation, from young to old, united as one fist, and Azerbaijani soldiers wrote an epic in Karabakh."

    The video material also reviews the anti-terror operation carried out in 2023, highlighting Azerbaijan's restoration of full sovereignty: "The whole world now says Karabakh is Azerbaijan!"

    Following the video, a live broadcast featured Haber Global's correspondent in Baku.

    Reporter Murat Karatas provided updates on the events and military parade held in honor of the fifth anniversary of Victory Day: "In recent days, marches accompanied by military orchestras have taken place not only in Baku, but also in the regions, including Shusha, Lachin, and Khankandi."

    Murat Karatas also noted that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan departed for Azerbaijan to attend the military parade commemorating the fifth anniversary of Victory Day.

    Haber Global: Azerbaijan wove its path to victory on battlefield and at diplomatic table

