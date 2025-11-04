Greece appoints new ambassador to Azerbaijan
Foreign policy
- 04 November, 2025
- 16:55
Greece has appointed a new ambassador to Azerbaijan.
Report informs, citing a diplomatic source, that Maria Papakonstantinou has been appointed to this position.
She will replace Christos Kapodistrias as Greece's ambassador to Azerbaijan.
