    Foreign policy
    • 04 November, 2025
    • 16:55
    Greece appoints new ambassador to Azerbaijan

    Greece has appointed a new ambassador to Azerbaijan.

    Report informs, citing a diplomatic source, that Maria Papakonstantinou has been appointed to this position.

    She will replace Christos Kapodistrias as Greece's ambassador to Azerbaijan.

    Yunanıstan Azərbaycana yeni səfir təyin edib
    Греция назначила нового посла в Азербайджан

