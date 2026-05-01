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    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Global South anthem composed, to be performed for first time in Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    • 01 May, 2026
    • 13:41
    Global South anthem composed, to be performed for first time in Azerbaijan

    The Anthem of the Global South has been written after evaluating initiatives received from NGOs in various countries, stated Ramil Iskandarli, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan National NGO Forum, at the organization's general assembly, Report informs.

    According to him, the author of this anthem is Azerbaijan, and it will be performed for the first time at the General Assembly of the Global South NGO Platform (GSNP) to be held in Baku.

    On May 14, the General Assembly of the Global South NGO Platform will be held in Baku with the participation of NGOs from nearly 130 countries.

    Global South Azerbaijan National NGO Forum
    Qlobal Cənubun himni yazılıb, ilk dəfə Azərbaycanda səsləndiriləcək
    Гимн Глобального Юга впервые прозвучит в Баку

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