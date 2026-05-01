Global South anthem composed, to be performed for first time in Azerbaijan

The Anthem of the Global South has been written after evaluating initiatives received from NGOs in various countries, stated Ramil Iskandarli, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan National NGO Forum, at the organization's general assembly, Report informs.

According to him, the author of this anthem is Azerbaijan, and it will be performed for the first time at the General Assembly of the Global South NGO Platform (GSNP) to be held in Baku.

On May 14, the General Assembly of the Global South NGO Platform will be held in Baku with the participation of NGOs from nearly 130 countries.