Global Dialogue Conference marks Khojaly anniversary in Houston

A Global Dialogue Conference dedicated to the 34th anniversary of the Khojaly tragedy has been held at the University of St. Thomas in Houston, the US, Report informs.

The event was arranged by the Houston Sister Cities Association with support from Azerbaijan's State Committee on Work with Diaspora. The conference opened with the national anthems of Azerbaijan and the US, followed by a minute of silence in memory of the victims of the Khojaly genocide.

The conference, titled "Historical Memory as a Foundation of Peace," brought together Farid Zeynalli, a representative of the Azerbaijani Embassy in the US; Salhat Abbasova, head of a department at the State Committee on Work with Diaspora; scholars; and members of the Azerbaijani diaspora.

Irada Akhundova, President of the Houston Sister Cities Association, and Adika Iqbal, Vice President of the Azerbaijan-America Alliance of Organizations, spoke about the historical facts surrounding the Khojaly tragedy.

In her remarks, Abbasova highlighted the large-scale and consistent efforts carried out by the Azerbaijani diaspora worldwide under the slogan "Justice for Khojaly." She stressed the importance of raising international awareness about the tragedy, promoting historical truths, and ensuring that crimes against humanity receive proper legal and political recognition.

Zeynalli emphasized the growing friendship and partnership between Azerbaijan and the US, noting the significant role diaspora organizations play in strengthening bilateral relations.

The event also featured a video address by Irish historian Patrick Walsh, author of "44 Days: Karabakh from Occupation to Liberation," and a public screening of the documentary "Khojaly Massacre – The History of Azerbaijan."

The conference continued in the afternoon with panel discussions focusing on commemorating the victims of Khojaly, the post-conflict peace process, and reconstruction efforts in the Karabakh region. The discussions proceeded in a question-and-answer format throughout the day.