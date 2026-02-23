Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Global Dialogue Conference marks Khojaly anniversary in Houston

    Foreign policy
    • 23 February, 2026
    • 09:43
    Global Dialogue Conference marks Khojaly anniversary in Houston

    A Global Dialogue Conference dedicated to the 34th anniversary of the Khojaly tragedy has been held at the University of St. Thomas in Houston, the US, Report informs.

    The event was arranged by the Houston Sister Cities Association with support from Azerbaijan's State Committee on Work with Diaspora. The conference opened with the national anthems of Azerbaijan and the US, followed by a minute of silence in memory of the victims of the Khojaly genocide.

    The conference, titled "Historical Memory as a Foundation of Peace," brought together Farid Zeynalli, a representative of the Azerbaijani Embassy in the US; Salhat Abbasova, head of a department at the State Committee on Work with Diaspora; scholars; and members of the Azerbaijani diaspora.

    Irada Akhundova, President of the Houston Sister Cities Association, and Adika Iqbal, Vice President of the Azerbaijan-America Alliance of Organizations, spoke about the historical facts surrounding the Khojaly tragedy.

    In her remarks, Abbasova highlighted the large-scale and consistent efforts carried out by the Azerbaijani diaspora worldwide under the slogan "Justice for Khojaly." She stressed the importance of raising international awareness about the tragedy, promoting historical truths, and ensuring that crimes against humanity receive proper legal and political recognition.

    Zeynalli emphasized the growing friendship and partnership between Azerbaijan and the US, noting the significant role diaspora organizations play in strengthening bilateral relations.

    The event also featured a video address by Irish historian Patrick Walsh, author of "44 Days: Karabakh from Occupation to Liberation," and a public screening of the documentary "Khojaly Massacre – The History of Azerbaijan."

    The conference continued in the afternoon with panel discussions focusing on commemorating the victims of Khojaly, the post-conflict peace process, and reconstruction efforts in the Karabakh region. The discussions proceeded in a question-and-answer format throughout the day.

    Global Dialogue Conference marks Khojaly anniversary in Houston
    Global Dialogue Conference marks Khojaly anniversary in Houston
    Global Dialogue Conference marks Khojaly anniversary in Houston
    Global Dialogue Conference marks Khojaly anniversary in Houston
    Global Dialogue Conference marks Khojaly anniversary in Houston
    Global Dialogue Conference marks Khojaly anniversary in Houston
    Global Dialogue Conference marks Khojaly anniversary in Houston
    Global Dialogue Conference marks Khojaly anniversary in Houston
    Global Dialogue Conference marks Khojaly anniversary in Houston
    Global Dialogue Conference marks Khojaly anniversary in Houston
    Global Dialogue Conference marks Khojaly anniversary in Houston
    Global Dialogue Conference marks Khojaly anniversary in Houston
    Global Dialogue Conference marks Khojaly anniversary in Houston
    Global Dialogue Conference marks Khojaly anniversary in Houston

    Khojaly tragedy conference Houston
    Photo
    Hyustonda Xocalı soyqırımının 34-cü ildönümünə həsr olunmuş beynəlxalq konfrans keçirilib
    Photo
    В Хьюстоне состоялась международная конференция в связи с 34-й годовщиной Ходжалинского геноцида

    Latest News

    10:34

    China calls on US to cancel Trump-era tariffs following Supreme Court ruling

    Other countries
    10:21

    5.1-magnitude quake hits China's Xinjiang

    Other countries
    10:11

    41 million people under blizzard warnings in US

    Other countries
    10:02

    Oil prices fall over 1%

    Energy
    09:55

    Azerbaijani community hosts third international chess tournament in Brussels

    Individual sports
    09:43
    Photo

    Global Dialogue Conference marks Khojaly anniversary in Houston

    Foreign policy
    09:36

    18 dead as bus plunges into river in central Nepal

    Other countries
    09:23

    CBA currency exchange rates (23.02.2026)

    Finance
    09:12

    Satellite images reveal surge in US fighter jets in Middle East - FT

    Other countries
    All News Feed