 Top
    Close photo mode

    Gigi Gigiadze: SOCAR is largest Azerbaijani investor in Georgia

    During first half of 2016, Azerbaijani investments in Georgia amounted to 282.5 mln USD

    Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ During first half of 2016, Azerbaijani investments in Georgia amounted to 282.5 mln USD.

    Report informs referring to Business Georgia, Deputy Foreign Minister of Georgia Gigi Gigiadze said.

    He noted that in 2015, Azerbaijan made 550 million USD investment in Georgia, which is more by 61% than in 2014.

    According to him, SOCAR is Azerbaijan's largest investor in Georgia, which has a wide network of gas stations - 114 stations, and the oil terminal in Kulevi port.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi