German embassy congratulates all Azerbaijanis on Day of Restoration of Independence
Foreign policy
- 18 October, 2025
- 13:53
The German Embassy in Baku has extended congratulations to Azerbaijan on the occasion of October 18 - Day of Restoration of Independence, Report informs.
"October 18 – Happy Day of Restoration of Independence! We congratulate all Azerbaijanis on the restoration of independence 34 years ago," the post read.
