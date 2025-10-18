German embassy congratulates all Azerbaijanis on Day of Restoration of Independence

Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum
    The German Embassy in Baku has extended congratulations to Azerbaijan on the occasion of October 18 - Day of Restoration of Independence, Report informs.

    "October 18 – Happy Day of Restoration of Independence! We congratulate all Azerbaijanis on the restoration of independence 34 years ago," the post read.

    Almaniya səfirliyi: Müstəqilliyin bərpası münasibətilə bütün azərbaycanlıları təbrik edirik
    Посольство ФРГ поделилось постом в связи с Днем восстановления независимости Азербайджана

