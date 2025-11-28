Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States

    Gabala hosts 12th meeting of State Commission on Azerbaijan–Armenia border delimitation

    Foreign policy
    • 28 November, 2025
    • 19:27
    Gabala hosts 12th meeting of State Commission on Azerbaijan–Armenia border delimitation

    The 12th meeting of the State Commission on the delimitation of the state border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia, and the Commission on border delimitation and border security between Armenia and Azerbaijan, took place today in the Azerbaijani city of Gabala under the chairmanship of Azerbaijan"s Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and Armenia"s Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan.

    According to Report, during the meeting the sides noted the agreement reached at the 11th meeting on January 16 this year to begin comprehensive delimitation work from the northern section - from the point where the borders of Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia intersect - and further southward, toward the section where the borders of Armenia and Azerbaijan meet the Islamic Republic of Iran.

    The parties held a detailed exchange of views on organizational and technical issues related to the delimitation activities. Draft instructions regulating the procedures for conducting the delimitation work were also discussed.

    A separate exchange of views on matters of mutual interest took place between Azerbaijan"s Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and Armenia"s Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan.

    The sides agreed to determine the date of the next meeting to be held in one of the cities of the Republic of Armenia through working channels.

    Azerbaijan Armenia delimitation Gabala
    Photo
    Şahin Mustafayev ilə Mher Qriqoryan Qəbələdə sərhədlərin delimitasiyası və təhlükəsizliyini müzakirə edib
    Photo
    Шахин Мустафаев и Мгер Григорян обсудили вопросы делимитации и безопасности госграницы

    Latest News

    20:56
    Photo

    Winter camp on space and technology organized for children of martyrs' families

    Individual sports
    20:52

    Tanker near Bosporus may have struck a mine – UPDATED

    Other countries
    20:26
    Photo

    Azerbaijan and Türkiye discuss strengthening diaspora cooperation

    Foreign policy
    20:09
    Photo

    Contract signed for offshore wind energy project in Azerbaijan

    Energy
    20:01

    Armenia and Türkiye discuss restoration of Gyumri–Kars railway

    Other
    19:50

    Kyiv returns 30 Russian citizens to Moscow under humanitarian procedure

    Other countries
    19:32

    Zelenskyy announces Yermak's resignation

    Other
    19:27
    Photo

    Gabala hosts 12th meeting of State Commission on Azerbaijan–Armenia border delimitation

    Foreign policy
    19:15

    Hong Kong to pay families of fire victims HK$ 200,000 — about US $ 25,700

    Other
    All News Feed