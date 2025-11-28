Gabala hosts 12th meeting of State Commission on Azerbaijan–Armenia border delimitation

The 12th meeting of the State Commission on the delimitation of the state border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia, and the Commission on border delimitation and border security between Armenia and Azerbaijan, took place today in the Azerbaijani city of Gabala under the chairmanship of Azerbaijan"s Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and Armenia"s Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan.

According to Report, during the meeting the sides noted the agreement reached at the 11th meeting on January 16 this year to begin comprehensive delimitation work from the northern section - from the point where the borders of Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia intersect - and further southward, toward the section where the borders of Armenia and Azerbaijan meet the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The parties held a detailed exchange of views on organizational and technical issues related to the delimitation activities. Draft instructions regulating the procedures for conducting the delimitation work were also discussed.

A separate exchange of views on matters of mutual interest took place between Azerbaijan"s Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and Armenia"s Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan.

The sides agreed to determine the date of the next meeting to be held in one of the cities of the Republic of Armenia through working channels.