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    Frank Busse: Middle Corridor has infrastructure needed for further development

    Foreign policy
    • 06 October, 2026
    • 15:36
    Frank Busse: Middle Corridor has infrastructure needed for further development

    The Middle Corridor has the necessary infrastructure and investment potential for further development, but coordination among all participants should be a key condition for its effectiveness, Frank Busse, Vice President for Europe at Hamburg Port Consulting (HPC), said during a panel session at the German-Azerbaijani Connectivity Conference.

    Report quotes him as saying ports are already operating along the Caspian Sea, while Azerbaijan Railways (ADY), Baku Port, Rhenus and Silway are ready to handle transportation.

    Busse stressed the need for the continuous and reliable development of the Middle Corridor.

    According to him, there is no need to build new ports, but the existing port infrastructure should compensate for the Middle Corridor's disadvantages compared with the Northern Corridor.

    Busse also noted the Middle Corridor's significant investment potential, adding that the route is currently gaining considerable momentum.

    Frank Busse Middle Corridor
    Frank Busse: "Orta Dəhliz gələcək inkişaf üçün zəruri infrastruktura malikdir"
    Франк Буссе: Средний коридор обладает необходимой инфраструктурой для дальнейшего развития
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