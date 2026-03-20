France's ambassador in Baku congratulates Azerbaijanis on Novruz
Foreign policy
- 20 March, 2026
- 16:19
France's ambassador in Baku, Sophie Lagoutte, congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Novruz.
According to Report, the diplomat's video message in Azerbaijani was published on the embassy's Facebook page.
"The Embassy of France in Azerbaijan joins in celebrating Novruz Holiday and extends its best wishes to the people of Azerbaijan. We wish you peace and prosperity. Happy Novruz!" Lagoutte said.
Latest News
17:22
Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on occasion of Novruz holidayDomestic policy
17:08
Italy negotiating additional gas supplies with Azerbaijan due to LNG disruptionsOther countries
16:53
Photo
Baku residents celebrating Novruz holiday - PHOTOSDomestic policy
16:41
Russia lodges protest with Israel over bomb falling near RT journalists in LebanonOther countries
16:30
US, Israel strike 16 Iranian cargo vessels in port townsOther countries
16:19
France's ambassador in Baku congratulates Azerbaijanis on NovruzForeign policy
16:07
Azerbaijan doubles construction limestone production in FebruaryIndustry
15:58
Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry congratulates Tunisia on Independence DayForeign policy
15:36