Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    France's ambassador in Baku congratulates Azerbaijanis on Novruz

    Foreign policy
    • 20 March, 2026
    • 16:19
    France's ambassador in Baku congratulates Azerbaijanis on Novruz

    France's ambassador in Baku, Sophie Lagoutte, congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Novruz.

    According to Report, the diplomat's video message in Azerbaijani was published on the embassy's Facebook page.

    "The Embassy of France in Azerbaijan joins in celebrating Novruz Holiday and extends its best wishes to the people of Azerbaijan. We wish you peace and prosperity. Happy Novruz!" Lagoutte said.

    Sophie Lagoutte Novruz holiday
    Fransanın səfiri Azərbaycan xalqını Novruz bayramı münasibətilə təbrik edib
    Софи Лагут поздравила азербайджанский народ с праздником Новруз

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