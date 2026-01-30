Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League

    Foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and UAE discuss strategic partnership

    Foreign policy
    • 30 January, 2026
    • 13:05
    Foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and UAE discuss strategic partnership

    The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, held a telephone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates, Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

    The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Report that the phone call took place on January 29, 2026.

    During the phone call, the sides discussed the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and the UAE, issues of cooperation within international organizations, as well as the regional and international security situation.

    Azerbaijan UAE Jeyhun Bayramov Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan strategic partnership
    Ceyhun Bayramov BƏƏ-li həmkarı ilə regional və beynəlxalq təhlükəsizliyi müzakirə edib
    Главы МИД Азербайджана и ОАЭ обсудили стратегическое партнерство

    Latest News

    20:15

    President dismisses head of Garadagh district executive authority

    Domestic policy
    20:07

    President Ilham Aliyev signs order on awarding Presidential Prizes to Youth

    Domestic policy
    20:02

    Israel declares South African chargé d'affaires persona non grata

    Other countries
    19:36
    Photo

    Japan awards Azerbaijani teacher with highest national order

    Foreign policy
    19:32

    Belgian ambassador says Azerbaijan-EU transport partnership benefits entire region

    Infrastructure
    19:17
    Photo

    Baku hosts media session on preparations for WUF13

    Media
    19:03

    Azerbaijan, Ukraine discuss preparations for WUF13 in Baku

    Foreign policy
    18:54

    Norwegian ambassador thanks Ilham Aliyev after credential ceremony

    Foreign policy
    18:41
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's Central Bank, UnionPay sign MoU

    Finance
    All News Feed