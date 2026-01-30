Foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and UAE discuss strategic partnership
Foreign policy
- 30 January, 2026
- 13:05
The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, held a telephone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates, Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Report that the phone call took place on January 29, 2026.
During the phone call, the sides discussed the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and the UAE, issues of cooperation within international organizations, as well as the regional and international security situation.
