Foreign Minister: Issue of Western Azerbaijan cannot be interpreted as territorial claim against Armenia
Foreign policy
- 26 December, 2025
- 18:38
The issue of Western Azerbaijan is solely about the rights of Western Azerbaijanis and cannot in any way be interpreted as a territorial claim against Armenia, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a year-end press conference.
Report quotes him as saying significant work has been done in recent years at the international level on the right of return of Western Azerbaijanis, and there has been some progress.
"At times, attempts are made to shift this issue into a different dimension and present it as Azerbaijan"s territorial claims against Armenia. However, there are absolutely no grounds for this. This is about the legitimate rights of Western Azerbaijanis," the minister emphasized.
Latest News
19:39
Pashinyan: Armenia expects progress on borders with Azerbaijan and Türkiye in 2026Region
19:19
Russia attacks one of Kharkiv's busiest roads leaving casualties, cars on fireOther countries
19:05
Baku: Release of Armenian citizens to be only within legal frameworkForeign policy
18:59
Foreign Minister: Azerbaijan sees no risks to region in TRIPP projectForeign policy
18:51
Bayramov says visit to Armenia for EPC Summit not on Ilham Aliyev's scheduleForeign policy
18:38
Foreign Minister: Issue of Western Azerbaijan cannot be interpreted as territorial claim against ArmeniaForeign policy
18:28
Bayramov says he could visit Armenia if Azerbaijan's interests require itDomestic policy
18:18
Leyla Aliyeva meets with elderly citizens at 'Yasha' CenterSocial security
18:15