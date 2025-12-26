Foreign Minister: Issue of Western Azerbaijan cannot be interpreted as territorial claim against Armenia

The issue of Western Azerbaijan is solely about the rights of Western Azerbaijanis and cannot in any way be interpreted as a territorial claim against Armenia, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a year-end press conference.

Report quotes him as saying significant work has been done in recent years at the international level on the right of return of Western Azerbaijanis, and there has been some progress.

"At times, attempts are made to shift this issue into a different dimension and present it as Azerbaijan"s territorial claims against Armenia. However, there are absolutely no grounds for this. This is about the legitimate rights of Western Azerbaijanis," the minister emphasized.