Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary

    Foreign Minister: Issue of Western Azerbaijan cannot be interpreted as territorial claim against Armenia

    Foreign policy
    • 26 December, 2025
    • 18:38
    Foreign Minister: Issue of Western Azerbaijan cannot be interpreted as territorial claim against Armenia

    The issue of Western Azerbaijan is solely about the rights of Western Azerbaijanis and cannot in any way be interpreted as a territorial claim against Armenia, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a year-end press conference.

    Report quotes him as saying significant work has been done in recent years at the international level on the right of return of Western Azerbaijanis, and there has been some progress.

    "At times, attempts are made to shift this issue into a different dimension and present it as Azerbaijan"s territorial claims against Armenia. However, there are absolutely no grounds for this. This is about the legitimate rights of Western Azerbaijanis," the minister emphasized.

    Western Azerbaijan territorial claims Jeyhun Bayramov
    XİN başçısı: Qərbi Azərbaycan məsələsinin Ermənistana ərazi iddiası olmasının heç bir əsası yoxdur
    Глава МИД: Вопрос Западного Азербайджана нельзя трактовать как территориальную претензию к Армении

    Latest News

    19:39

    Pashinyan: Armenia expects progress on borders with Azerbaijan and Türkiye in 2026

    Region
    19:19

    Russia attacks one of Kharkiv's busiest roads leaving casualties, cars on fire

    Other countries
    19:05

    Baku: Release of Armenian citizens to be only within legal framework

    Foreign policy
    18:59

    Foreign Minister: Azerbaijan sees no risks to region in TRIPP project

    Foreign policy
    18:51

    Bayramov says visit to Armenia for EPC Summit not on Ilham Aliyev's schedule

    Foreign policy
    18:38

    Foreign Minister: Issue of Western Azerbaijan cannot be interpreted as territorial claim against Armenia

    Foreign policy
    18:28

    Bayramov says he could visit Armenia if Azerbaijan's interests require it

    Domestic policy
    18:18

    Leyla Aliyeva meets with elderly citizens at 'Yasha' Center

    Social security
    18:15

    Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry reveals number of blacklisted individuals

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed