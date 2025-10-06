Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States

    FMs of Turkic states to meet in Gabala ahead of OTS summit

    Foreign policy
    • 06 October, 2025
    • 13:11
    FMs of Turkic states to meet in Gabala ahead of OTS summit

    On October 7, Gabala will host a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), ahead of the 12th OTS Summit.

    As per Report, the summit, held on October 6–7, is themed "Regional Peace and Security." It will focus on setting common strategic goals and mechanisms for future cooperation among Turkic nations.

    During the summit, leaders of member and observer states will assess progress since the last meeting, review achievements, and outline future collaboration paths.

    Key documents are expected to be signed, including the summit declaration, which will reflect a new phase in the political and institutional development of the organization.

    At the end of the summit, the rotating chairmanship of the OTS will pass from Kyrgyzstan to Azerbaijan.

    OTS summit Gabala Foreign Ministers collaboration
    Sabah Qəbələdə TDT-nin Xarici İşlər Nazirləri Şurasının toplantısı keçiriləcək
    Завтра в Габале пройдет заседание Совета МИД ОТГ

    Latest News

    14:34

    Azerbaijani rowers finish III CIS Games with 4 medals

    Individual sports
    14:32

    ING sees potential for economic growth in Azerbaijan to recover to 2.5-3% in 2026

    Finance
    14:26

    Scientists from US and Japan receive Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine

    Education and science
    14:12

    Over 20,000 guests expected in Baku for WUF13 in 2026

    Infrastructure
    13:53

    Hungarian PM Orban arrives in Azerbaijan for OTS summit

    Foreign policy
    13:51
    Photo

    Urban planning campaign launched at ADA University under WUF13

    Infrastructure
    13:43

    The Korea Post: Azerbaijan considers advancing peace agenda its highest duty

    Foreign policy
    13:28

    Nakhchivan to host Professions of Future Summit

    Social security
    13:20

    TRNC president arrives in Azerbaijan for OTS summit

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed