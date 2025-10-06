FMs of Turkic states to meet in Gabala ahead of OTS summit

On October 7, Gabala will host a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), ahead of the 12th OTS Summit.

As per Report, the summit, held on October 6–7, is themed "Regional Peace and Security." It will focus on setting common strategic goals and mechanisms for future cooperation among Turkic nations.

During the summit, leaders of member and observer states will assess progress since the last meeting, review achievements, and outline future collaboration paths.

Key documents are expected to be signed, including the summit declaration, which will reflect a new phase in the political and institutional development of the organization.

At the end of the summit, the rotating chairmanship of the OTS will pass from Kyrgyzstan to Azerbaijan.