FM Bayramov mulls cooperation with International Committee of Red Cross head

Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received President of the International Committee of the Red Cross Mirjana Spoljaric Egger, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, Report informs, citing an MFA statement.

During the meeting, it was emphasized that cooperation between Azerbaijan and the International Committee of the Red Cross is of a long-term and trust-based nature, and the importance of continuing regular contacts between the parties was highlighted.

The humanitarian activities carried out by the International Committee of the Red Cross in the region were discussed, and the importance of Azerbaijan's support for these steps was emphasized.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted that Azerbaijan has always remained committed to humanitarian principles amid tensions and military operations in the region, including the provision of humanitarian aid to Iran during the period when military operations were ongoing in that country.

It was stated that in the modern era, armed conflicts primarily cause severe consequences for the civilian population, and the importance of intensifying the efforts of the international community in this direction was noted. In this context, Azerbaijan's commitment to international law and international humanitarian law, as well as its consistent adherence to these principles, was particularly emphasized.

During the meeting, steps taken towards establishing peace and stability in the region in the post-conflict period were also discussed. Minister Jeyhun Bayramov informed the other side about the work carried out towards advancing the peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia and strengthening mutual trust.

An exchange of views was also held on other issues of mutual interest.