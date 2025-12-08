FM Bayramov: Azerbaijan and Iran will draft roadmap in several areas
Foreign policy
- 08 December, 2025
- 14:57
New projects between Azerbaijan and Iran will be announced in the near future, Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Report informs.
As Bayramov noted, he and Araghchi discussed projects that have recently started or are nearing completion.
"The head of state [President Ilham Aliyev] has emphasized drafting a comprehensive roadmap not only in the economic sphere but in other areas as well. My counterpart and I discussed this and agreed to implement it as soon as possible," Bayramov said.
