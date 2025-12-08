Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    FM Bayramov: Azerbaijan and Iran will draft roadmap in several areas

    Foreign policy
    • 08 December, 2025
    • 14:57
    FM Bayramov: Azerbaijan and Iran will draft roadmap in several areas

    New projects between Azerbaijan and Iran will be announced in the near future, Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Report informs.

    As Bayramov noted, he and Araghchi discussed projects that have recently started or are nearing completion.

    "The head of state [President Ilham Aliyev] has emphasized drafting a comprehensive roadmap not only in the economic sphere but in other areas as well. My counterpart and I discussed this and agreed to implement it as soon as possible," Bayramov said.

    Azerbaijan Iran Jeyhun Bayramov Abbas Araghchi comprehensive roadmap
    XİN rəhbəri: Azərbaycanla İran arasında bir sıra sahələrdə yol xəritəsi hazırlanacaq
    Глава МИД: Азербайджан и Иран разработают дорожную карту сотрудничества

    Latest News

    15:36
    Photo

    Baku hosts 6th meeting of Azerbaijan–Kyrgyzstan Intergovernmental Commission

    Business
    15:17

    Araghchi 'looking forward' to welcoming President Ilham Aliyev in Iran

    Foreign policy
    15:07

    Six Global Media Group journalists win individual journalism awards

    Media
    14:57

    FM Bayramov: Azerbaijan and Iran will draft roadmap in several areas

    Foreign policy
    14:46
    Photo

    Green Energy Corridor Power Company, British Xlinks ink MoU

    Energy
    14:32

    Customs official: Azerbaijan creates new logistics model

    Business
    14:21

    FM: No final decision on participation of Azerbaijani military personnel in Gaza

    Foreign policy
    14:20

    Azerbaijan ready to share reconstruction experience with Syria

    Foreign policy
    14:09

    Ministry of Finance: Azerbaijan to continue cooperation with S&P without concluding paid contract

    Finance
    All News Feed