Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League

    President Ilham Aliyev accepts credentials of newly appointed ambassador of Indonesia to Azerbaijan - UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    • 30 January, 2026
    • 13:27
    President Ilham Aliyev accepts credentials of newly appointed ambassador of Indonesia to Azerbaijan - UPDATED

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev recieved Berlian Helmy, the incoming Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Indonesia to Azerbaijan, on January 30.

    Report informs via AZERTAC that the Ambassador presented his credentials to the head of state.

    President Ilham Aliyev conversed with the Ambassador. The head of state recalled his contacts with the President of Indonesia in Davos and Sharm El-Sheikh, and informed him that he had invited him to make an official visit to Azerbaijan.

    President Ilham Aliyev stated that it is a great honor for Azerbaijan to be the first country admitted to the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation since its founding, and he expressed his gratitude to all member states, including Indonesia, for their support in this matter. The head of state characterized this milestone as an embodiment of the respect and brotherhood shown toward Azerbaijan.

    Hailing the the development of relations between the two countries, President Ilham Aliyev emphasized the importance of further strengthening political, economic, mutual investment and business cooperation.

    The Azerbaijani President wished the ambassador success in his future activities.

    Expressing gratitude to the head of state for the reception, Berlian Helmy said that during his tenure, he would work diligently to strengthen friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation between our states and peoples.

    During the conversation, they had an exchange of views on the prospects of Azerbaijan-Indonesia bilateral relations.

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev accepted the credentials of Berlian Helmy, the incoming Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Indonesia, on January 30, Report informs.

    Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan Indonesia Berlian Helmy
    Photo
    Prezident İndoneziyanın Azərbaycandakı səfirinin etimadnaməsini qəbul edib - YENİLƏNİB
    Photo
    Ильхам Алиев принял верительные грамоты новоназначенного посла Индонезии в Азербайджане - ОБНОВЛЕНО

    Latest News

    20:15

    President dismisses head of Garadagh district executive authority

    Domestic policy
    20:07

    President Ilham Aliyev signs order on awarding Presidential Prizes to Youth

    Domestic policy
    20:02

    Israel declares South African chargé d'affaires persona non grata

    Other countries
    19:36
    Photo

    Japan awards Azerbaijani teacher with highest national order

    Foreign policy
    19:32

    Belgian ambassador says Azerbaijan-EU transport partnership benefits entire region

    Infrastructure
    19:17
    Photo

    Baku hosts media session on preparations for WUF13

    Media
    19:03

    Azerbaijan, Ukraine discuss preparations for WUF13 in Baku

    Foreign policy
    18:54

    Norwegian ambassador thanks Ilham Aliyev after credential ceremony

    Foreign policy
    18:41
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's Central Bank, UnionPay sign MoU

    Finance
    All News Feed