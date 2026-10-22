UEFA Conference League: Round 2 matches to be played today

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The second round of the UEFA Conference League league phase will get underway today.

According to Report, Türkiye's Trabzonspor will host Scotland's Hearts.

Dutch side Ajax will welcome Italy's Atalanta, while France's Monaco will take on Germany's Freiburg.

League Phase, Round 2

October 22

18:30. Kairat (Kazakhstan) vs Panathinaikos (Greece)

20:45. Crvena Zvezda (Serbia) vs Copenhagen (Denmark)

20:45. Pafos (Cyprus) vs Riga (Latvia)

20:45. Getafe (Spain) vs Lugano (Switzerland)

20:45. Trabzonspor (Türkiye) vs Hearts (Scotland)

20:45. Jablonec (Czech Republic) vs Brighton (England)

20:45. Nordsjaelland (Denmark) vs CSKA Sofia (Bulgaria)

20:45. Inter Club d'Escaldes (Andorra) vs Universitatea (Romania)

20:45. Zalgiris (Lithuania) vs Brann (Norway)

20:45. Iberia (Georgia) vs Mjallby (Sweden)

23:00. Braga (Portugal) vs Gent (Belgium)

23:00. Ajax (Netherlands) vs Atalanta (Italy)

23:00. Monaco (France) vs Freiburg (Germany)

23:00. Midtjylland (Denmark) vs Sint-Truiden (Belgium)

23:00. Lincoln Red Imps (Gibraltar) vs Twente (Netherlands)

23:00. Borac (Bosnia and Herzegovina) vs KuPS (Finland)

23:00. Aarhus (Denmark) vs Egnatia (Albania)

23:00. Thun (Switzerland) vs Hajduk Split (Croatia)

The match times are given in GMT+4, Baku time.