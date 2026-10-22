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    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory UEFA Conference League FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival

    UEFA Conference League: Round 2 matches to be played today

    Football
    • 22 October, 2026
    • 09:52
    UEFA Conference League: Round 2 matches to be played today

    The second round of the UEFA Conference League league phase will get underway today.

    According to Report, Türkiye's Trabzonspor will host Scotland's Hearts.

    Dutch side Ajax will welcome Italy's Atalanta, while France's Monaco will take on Germany's Freiburg.

    League Phase, Round 2

    October 22

    18:30. Kairat (Kazakhstan) vs Panathinaikos (Greece)

    20:45. Crvena Zvezda (Serbia) vs Copenhagen (Denmark)

    20:45. Pafos (Cyprus) vs Riga (Latvia)

    20:45. Getafe (Spain) vs Lugano (Switzerland)

    20:45. Trabzonspor (Türkiye) vs Hearts (Scotland)

    20:45. Jablonec (Czech Republic) vs Brighton (England)

    20:45. Nordsjaelland (Denmark) vs CSKA Sofia (Bulgaria)

    20:45. Inter Club d'Escaldes (Andorra) vs Universitatea (Romania)

    20:45. Zalgiris (Lithuania) vs Brann (Norway)

    20:45. Iberia (Georgia) vs Mjallby (Sweden)

    23:00. Braga (Portugal) vs Gent (Belgium)

    23:00. Ajax (Netherlands) vs Atalanta (Italy)

    23:00. Monaco (France) vs Freiburg (Germany)

    23:00. Midtjylland (Denmark) vs Sint-Truiden (Belgium)

    23:00. Lincoln Red Imps (Gibraltar) vs Twente (Netherlands)

    23:00. Borac (Bosnia and Herzegovina) vs KuPS (Finland)

    23:00. Aarhus (Denmark) vs Egnatia (Albania)

    23:00. Thun (Switzerland) vs Hajduk Split (Croatia)

    The match times are given in GMT+4, Baku time.

    UEFA Conference League Football
    UEFA Konfrans Liqası: II turun oyunları bu gün keçiriləcək
    Сегодня стартуют матчи II тура Лига конференций УЕФА
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