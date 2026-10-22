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As of October 14, 2026, a total of 11.83 million vehicle owners have registered under the Fuel Relief Program in Pakistan through digital technology to provide financial relief to lower-income motorists amid rising fuel prices, Report informs referring to Dawn.

The initiative is being administered through the digital infrastructure of Pakistan's Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication, with the aim of ensuring transparency and facilitating the delivery of relief to eligible beneficiaries.

Under the program, motorcycle and three-wheeler owners are eligible for relief, based on 11.41 million registrations. Each token remains valid for seven days.

The program has also recorded significant utilization of the relief tokens generated. Of the 27.64 million tokens issued so far, 25.20 million, representing 91.18 percent, have been redeemed by the public at fuel stations.