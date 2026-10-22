China sees $30B in natural disaster losses in first 9 months

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China's direct economic ​losses from natural ‌disasters totalled 199.36 billion yuan ($29.9 billion) ​in the ​first nine months of ⁠2026, the Ministry ​of Emergency Management ​said on Thursday, adding that extreme disasters ​included typhoons, flooding ​and heavy rainfall and ‌geological ⁠disasters, Report informs via Reuters.

The ministry said 562 people had died or were ​missing ​from ⁠the deadly Nepal-Tibet disaster ​in August, leaving ​the ⁠toll unchanged from a previous ⁠announcement.

($1 = ​6.6743 Chinese ​yuan)