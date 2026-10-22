China sees $30B in natural disaster losses in first 9 months
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- 22 October, 2026
- 09:41
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China's direct economic losses from natural disasters totalled 199.36 billion yuan ($29.9 billion) in the first nine months of 2026, the Ministry of Emergency Management said on Thursday, adding that extreme disasters included typhoons, flooding and heavy rainfall and geological disasters, Report informs via Reuters.
The ministry said 562 people had died or were missing from the deadly Nepal-Tibet disaster in August, leaving the toll unchanged from a previous announcement.
($1 = 6.6743 Chinese yuan)
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