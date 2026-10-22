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    China sees $30B in natural disaster losses in first 9 months

    Other countries
    • 22 October, 2026
    • 09:41
    China sees $30B in natural disaster losses in first 9 months

    China's direct economic ​losses from natural ‌disasters totalled 199.36 billion yuan ($29.9 billion) ​in the ​first nine months of ⁠2026, the Ministry ​of Emergency Management ​said on Thursday, adding that extreme disasters ​included typhoons, flooding ​and heavy rainfall and ‌geological ⁠disasters, Report informs via Reuters.

    The ministry said 562 people had died or were ​missing ​from ⁠the deadly Nepal-Tibet disaster ​in August, leaving ​the ⁠toll unchanged from a previous ⁠announcement.

    ($1 = ​6.6743 Chinese ​yuan)

    Natural disaster People's Republic of China (PRC)
    Ущерб Китаю от стихийных бедствий за 9 мес. составил $29,9 млрд
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