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    Berlin Process Leaders' Summit underway in Montenegro

    Foreign policy
    • 22 October, 2026
    • 09:59
    Berlin Process Leaders' Summit underway in Montenegro

    The Berlin Process Leaders' Summit is being held today in Miločer, Montenegro.

    According to Report's Balkan bureau, the summit is the final event of Montenegro's chairmanship of the Berlin Process this year.

    The summit will bring together leaders of the Western Balkan countries, representatives of European Union member states, and European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos.

    During Montenegro's chairmanship, a total of 26 events were held within the framework of the Berlin Process, including 14 at the ministerial level. This marks the highest number of events organized during a single chairmanship in the history of the Berlin Process.

    The Berlin Process is an initiative aimed at promoting the European Union integration of the Western Balkan countries, strengthening regional cooperation and developing economic ties.

    Berlin Process Marta Kos European Union (EU) Montenegro
    Monteneqroda Berlin Prosesi Liderlər Sammiti keçirilir
    В Черногории проходит саммит лидеров Берлинского процесса
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