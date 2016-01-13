FM: Azerbaijan strongly condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations

Baku. 13 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has sent a letter of condolence to his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in connection with numerous victims of the terrorist attack in Istanbul.

Report informs citing the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, in a letter Minister said that he was shocked by the news of the tragedy and shares the grief in connection with the incident with his colleague. He also expresses his deep condolences to the families and friends of those killed and wishes speedy recovery to the injured.

Elmar Mammadyarov said that Azerbaijan, as a country suffering from terrorism, strongly condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

A powerful explosion occurred on the eve of the morning in the area of Sultanahmet Square in the heart of Istanbul at a time when there was a group of tourists. Ten people were killed, 15 injured.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the explosion was made by a suicide bomber from Syria.