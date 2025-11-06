Fifth anniversary of Azerbaijan's Victory Day celebrated in Minsk

An official reception has been held in Minsk to mark the fifth anniversary of Azerbaijan's Victory Day in the Patriotic War, Report informs referring to the Azerbaijani Embassy in Belarus.

Belarusian Industry Minister Andrei Kuznetsov was the guest of honor at the event.

"The event was also attended by high-ranking representatives of other ministries and agencies, heads and staff of diplomatic missions, public figures, and representatives of the Azerbaijani diaspora," reads the post.