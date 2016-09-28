European Union released a statement on the last referendum in Azerbaijan

Baku. 28 September. REPORT.AZ/ " On 26 September a referendum was held in Azerbaijan on draft amendments to the constitution.
According to the Council of Europe Parliamentary Assembly's ad hoc assessment mission initial findings a majority of citizens voted in favour of all 29 questions put to referendum, in a peaceful atmosphere."
Report informs referring to the EU press service, the statement of the Council of Europe says.
"The European Union will continue the dialogue with Azerbaijan", it declares.
Viktoriya Lebedeva - DementyevaNews Author
Share in Facebook