EU thanks Azerbaijan for aiding safe evacuation of Europeans from Iran

The European Union has expressed its gratitude to Azerbaijan for assisting European citizens in safely leaving Iran, EU External Action Service spokesperson Anouar El Anouni said.

According to Report's European bureau, speaking to Azerbaijani journalists, al-Anouni noted that the land border between Iran and Azerbaijan serves as one of the possible exit routes from the conflict zone.

He stressed that EU citizens must first contact their embassies in Baku to obtain special permission from the Azerbaijani government before crossing the border.

"The EU delegation in Baku, along with member state embassies, remains in constant contact with national authorities to facilitate the border crossing for EU citizens travelling from Iran to Azerbaijan," he said.

Al-Anouni also thanked the Canadian government for supporting the resolution of the consular situation, noting that their on-site consular team has actively assisted the evacuation of both European and other foreign nationals.

When asked about the possibility of EU diplomatic missions relocating operations from Iran to Baku, al-Anouni said the decision would ultimately rest with the respective national governments.

EU Commission press officer Paula Pinho added that member states would determine the duration and format of any such operations in Azerbaijan.