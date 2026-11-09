EU congratulates Azerbaijan on National Flag Day
Foreign policy
- 09 November, 2026
- 10:23
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The European Union Delegation in Baku has congratulated Azerbaijan on the occasion of National Flag Day, Report informs.
"Today, the EU Delegation joins the people of Azerbaijan in celebrating National Flag Day, honouring the symbol of the country's independence, unity, and national identity," the delegation wrote on X.
🇦🇿🇪🇺Today, the EU Delegation joins the people of Azerbaijan in celebrating National Flag Day, honouring the symbol of the country’s independence, unity, and national identity. https://t.co/v9vQiz95eH— EUinAzerbaijan (@EUinAzerbaijan) November 9, 2026
Aİ Azərbaycanı Dövlət Bayrağı Günü münasibətilə təbrik edib
ЕС поздравил Азербайджан с Днем Государственного флага
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