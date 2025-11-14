EU Ambassador: Azerbaijan's history full of inspiring examples of strong women

Azerbaijan's history is full of inspiring examples of strong and successful women, EU Ambassador to Azerbaijan Marijana Kovačević said during the event "EU and Youth: For a Sustainable Future", according to Report.

Kovačević shared that she first became interested in Azerbaijan twenty years ago after reading a book about the commercial development of the country's oil fields.

"Azerbaijan attracted me many years ago. But I only visited for the first time on September 2 of this year. It is interesting how fate works: sometimes books and education lead us to places we had never planned to go," she said, adding that her diplomatic career brought her to Azerbaijan.

Speaking about the role of women, the ambassador emphasized that Azerbaijan's history includes numerous outstanding figures who inspire the younger generation.