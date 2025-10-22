Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League
    Estonian FM visiting Baku

    Foreign policy
    • 22 October, 2025
    • 08:49
    Estonian FM visiting Baku

    Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna is on an official visit to Baku, Report informs.

    "Good morning, Baku," Tsahkna wrote on X alongside a photo of the Azerbaijani capital.

    The Estonian diplomat will hold a number of meetings during his visit to Azerbaijan.

    Estoniyanın xarici işlər nazirinin Azərbaycana rəsmi səfəri başlayıb
    Глава МИД Эстонии находится с визитом в Баку

