Estonian FM thanks Azerbaijan for humanitarian aid to Ukraine
Foreign policy
- 22 October, 2025
- 14:30
Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna has expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for its humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, Report informs.
Speaking at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Tsahkna emphasized the importance of expanding transport links with Azerbaijan, noting that the European Union will play a significant role in this process.
Addressing the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the Estonian minister thanked Azerbaijan for its strong and principled support:
"Azerbaijan has taken a clear stance in this regard. We must all be prepared to defend our freedom and sovereignty," he stated.
Latest News
15:42
Charles Veley: Ruins are rapidly turning into thriving cities in KarabakhKarabakh
15:37
Azerbaijan spent over $3B on defense, national security in 9 monthsFinance
15:37
Albania's National Directorate General: Cybersecurity must guard TAP from Caspian to Adriatic - INTERVIEWEnergy
15:23
$1.7B invested in Azerbaijan's liberated lands over three quarters of 2025Finance
15:19
Azerbaijani and Armenian political experts hold discussions in IstanbulForeign policy
15:10
Alen Simonyan hails Geneva meeting with Sahiba Gafarova as positiveForeign policy
15:06
Mehraj Mahmudov: Karabakh University seeks cooperation with European universitiesOther
15:06
One dead, six injured in Russian attack on KharkivRegion
15:01