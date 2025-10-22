Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League Central Bank Silk Road Forum
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League Central Bank Silk Road Forum

    Estonian FM thanks Azerbaijan for humanitarian aid to Ukraine

    Foreign policy
    • 22 October, 2025
    • 14:30
    Estonian FM thanks Azerbaijan for humanitarian aid to Ukraine

    Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna has expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for its humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, Report informs.

    Speaking at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Tsahkna emphasized the importance of expanding transport links with Azerbaijan, noting that the European Union will play a significant role in this process.

    Addressing the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the Estonian minister thanked Azerbaijan for its strong and principled support:

    "Azerbaijan has taken a clear stance in this regard. We must all be prepared to defend our freedom and sovereignty," he stated.

    Margus Tsahkna Estonia Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov Russia-Ukraine war humanitarian assistance
    Estoniya XİN başçısı Ukraynaya göstərdiyi humanitar yardıma görə Azərbaycana təşəkkür edib
    Глава МИД Эстонии поблагодарил Азербайджан за гумпомощь Украине

    Latest News

    15:42

    Charles Veley: Ruins are rapidly turning into thriving cities in Karabakh

    Karabakh
    15:37

    Azerbaijan spent over $3B on defense, national security in 9 months

    Finance
    15:37

    Albania's National Directorate General: Cybersecurity must guard TAP from Caspian to Adriatic - INTERVIEW

    Energy
    15:23

    $1.7B invested in Azerbaijan's liberated lands over three quarters of 2025

    Finance
    15:19

    Azerbaijani and Armenian political experts hold discussions in Istanbul

    Foreign policy
    15:10

    Alen Simonyan hails Geneva meeting with Sahiba Gafarova as positive

    Foreign policy
    15:06

    Mehraj Mahmudov: Karabakh University seeks cooperation with European universities

    Other
    15:06

    One dead, six injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv

    Region
    15:01

    Putin will not attend G20 summit in South Africa personally

    Region
    All News Feed