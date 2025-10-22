Estonian FM thanks Azerbaijan for humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna has expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for its humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, Report informs.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Tsahkna emphasized the importance of expanding transport links with Azerbaijan, noting that the European Union will play a significant role in this process.

Addressing the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the Estonian minister thanked Azerbaijan for its strong and principled support:

"Azerbaijan has taken a clear stance in this regard. We must all be prepared to defend our freedom and sovereignty," he stated.