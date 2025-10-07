Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTS Gabala Summit-2025 Turkic World
    Erdogan: Türkiye hopes for further progress in peace process in South Caucasus

    Foreign policy
    • 07 October, 2025
    • 14:43
    Erdogan: Türkiye hopes for further progress in peace process in South Caucasus

    Türkiye views the Washington Declaration between Azerbaijan and Armenia as a positive step and hopes for further progress in the peace process in the South Caucasus, President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at the 12th Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Gabala.

    According to Report, he said that Türkiye can contribute to the security and stability of the region. "We must make the Middle Corridor project even more efficient," the president noted.

    Erdogan also emphasized the need for joint investments so that the Turkic states can soon take their rightful place in the fields of science and technology.

    "Türkiye has published a work about Chingiz Aitmatov in a unified alphabet. Today, we are presenting one copy to each of the leaders. We also plan to hold the Congress of Turkic World Publishers in Ankara next year," he added.

    Ərdoğan: Türkiyə Vaşinqtonda imzalanmış Birgə Bəyannamənin davamının gəlməsini arzulayır
    Эрдоган: Турция надеется на дальнейший прогресс в мирном процессе на Южном Кавказе

