Trump speaks about settlement of conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia
Other
- 19 February, 2026
- 18:53
US President Donald Trump today reiterated his contribution to the resolution of eight conflicts, including the one between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
According to Report, Trump made this statement at the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace in Washington.
"Thirty years of struggle – and we resolved everything. Thank you very much. It was a great undertaking," Trump said.
Trump stated that almost all the conflicts he mediated were resolved "in about two days."
Trump also called Aliyev and Pashinyan good people and tough leaders. "We have peace between two very important countries, and I will never forget that," Trump emphasized.
