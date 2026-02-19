President of Azerbaijan meets with Nikol Pashinyan in Washington
Foreign policy
- 19 February, 2026
- 18:59
On February 19, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev had a brief meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during the first meeting of the Board of Peace in Washington, D.C.
According to Report, the peace process between the two countries was discussed during the meeting.
