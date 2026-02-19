Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process First meeting of the Board of Peace XXV Winter Olympic Games
    President of Azerbaijan meets with Nikol Pashinyan in Washington

    Foreign policy
    • 19 February, 2026
    • 18:59
    On February 19, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev had a brief meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during the first meeting of the Board of Peace in Washington, D.C.

    According to Report, the peace process between the two countries was discussed during the meeting.

    Azərbaycan Prezidenti Vaşinqtonda Nikol Paşinyanla ayaqüstü söhbət edib
    Президент Азербайджана провел беседу "на ногах" с Николом Пашиняном в Вашингтоне

