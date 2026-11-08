Erdoğan shares video of Azerbaijan visit and meeting with Aliyev
Foreign policy
- 08 November, 2026
- 20:48
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Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan shared a video of his visit to Azerbaijan and meeting with President Ilham Aliyev on X, Report informs.
"We are one in all we experience: our joy, our sorrow, the crescent on our flags… Azerbaijan–Türkiye," Erdoğan wrote alongside the video.
Birdir bizim her halimiz; sevincimiz, melalimiz; bayraklarda hilalimiz... Azerbaycan-Türkiye 🇹🇷🇦🇿 https://t.co/lqTHE6pqOG— Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RTErdogan) November 8, 2026
Ərdoğan: Birdir bizim hər halımız; sevincimiz, kədərimiz; bayraqlarda hilalımız
Эрдоган подчеркнул единство Азербайджана и Турции
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