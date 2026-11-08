Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Erdoğan shares video of Azerbaijan visit and meeting with Aliyev

    Foreign policy
    • 08 November, 2026
    • 20:48
    Erdoğan shares video of Azerbaijan visit and meeting with Aliyev

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan shared a video of his visit to Azerbaijan and meeting with President Ilham Aliyev on X, Report informs.

    "We are one in all we experience: our joy, our sorrow, the crescent on our flags… Azerbaijan–Türkiye," Erdoğan wrote alongside the video.

    Ilham Aliyev Recep Tayyip Erdogan November 8 – Victory Day
    Ərdoğan: Birdir bizim hər halımız; sevincimiz, kədərimiz; bayraqlarda hilalımız
    Эрдоган подчеркнул единство Азербайджана и Турции
    44 filmi
    44 filmi

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