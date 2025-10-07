Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTS Gabala Summit-2025 Turkic World
    Erdogan shares post on Gabala OTS Summit

    Foreign policy
    • 07 October, 2025
    • 16:49
    Erdogan shares post on Gabala OTS Summit

    On October 7, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan shared a post in connection with the 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Gabala, Report informs.

    In a post on social media, Erdogan expressed his hope that the Gabala Declaration signed at the summit would benefit the entire Turkic world, as well as all friendly and fraternal countries.

    "In just 16 years, the organization, under the slogan 'Unity in Language, Thought, and Deed,' has achieved significant success, and now we are adding new achievements to them," the Turkish leader noted.

    He also emphasized that the OTS+ format approved today will give new impetus to cooperation with third parties.

    "I am confident that we can work together to counter challenges such as terrorism, illegal migration, cyber threats, and climate change, and strengthen our security. We view initiatives in transport, energy security, and trade integration as integral elements of this approach. We are not simply observing developments in the South Caucasus; we sincerely support steps aimed at ensuring peace and stability in the region," President Erdogan wrote.

    Ərdoğan TDT-nin Qəbələdəki Zirvə Görüşü ilə bağlı paylaşım edib
    Эрдоган поделился постом в связи с Саммитом ОТГ в Габале

