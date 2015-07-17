Embassy of the Netherlands in Azerbaijan commemorates victims of Malaysian aircraft accident

Baku. 17 July. REPORT.AZ/ The embassy of the Netherlands in Azerbaijan commemorated the victims of the Malaysian aircraft accident near the Ukrainian city of Donetsk, which occurred a year ago.

Report informs referring to the Embassy, in this regard, the national flag of the Netherland was lowered.

A year ago, a passenger plane Boeing-777 of "Malaysian Airlines", carrying out flight MH17 from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur was shot down over Donetsk, where the fights between the Ukrainian security forces and paramilitary groups of "Donetsk People's Republic" was taking place.

As a result of the accident, 283 passengers and 15 crew members, including 192 Dutch citizens and 44 citizens of Malaysia died. Both sides blame each other for the accident.

Recently, Malaysia took the initiative to create an international tribunal in the United Nations to investigate the causes of the accident.