Embassy of Netherlands congratulates Azerbaijan on Day of Restoration of Independence

    Foreign policy
    • 18 October, 2025
    • 14:10
    The Dutch Embassy in Baku has published a congratulatory message in honor of October 18 – the Day of Restoration of Azerbaijan's Independence, Report informs.

    "Today, Azerbaijan celebrates the Day of the Restoration of its Independence. The Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Azerbaijan congratulates the people of Azerbaijan and wishes the country continued peace, prosperity, and progress," the embassy wrote on X.

    Niderland səfirliyi Azərbaycanı Müstəqilliyin Bərpası Günü münasibətilə təbrik edib
    Посольство Нидерландов поздравило Азербайджан с Днем восстановления независимости

