Embassy of Netherlands congratulates Azerbaijan on Day of Restoration of Independence
Foreign policy
- 18 October, 2025
- 14:10
The Dutch Embassy in Baku has published a congratulatory message in honor of October 18 – the Day of Restoration of Azerbaijan's Independence, Report informs.
"Today, Azerbaijan celebrates the Day of the Restoration of its Independence. The Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Azerbaijan congratulates the people of Azerbaijan and wishes the country continued peace, prosperity, and progress," the embassy wrote on X.
Today, Azerbaijan celebrates the Day of the Restoration of its Independence. 🇦🇿— Netherlands in Azerbaijan (@NLinAzerbaijan) October 18, 2025
The Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Azerbaijan congratulates the people of Azerbaijan and wishes the country continued peace, prosperity, and progress.#October18 pic.twitter.com/FHq6UCg901
