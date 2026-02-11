Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit

    Government cloud data center fully established in Azerbaijan

    ICT
    • 11 February, 2026
    • 18:23
    Government cloud data center fully established in Azerbaijan

    Azerbaijan's data center, known as the Government Cloud, has been fully established, Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev told a meeting chaired by President Ilham Aliyev dedicated to the unified action plan titled Azerbaijan's New Digital Architecture, Report informs.

    "When we started the process, around 50 state institutions were placing their digital resources in the primary and backup data centers in Baku and Yevlakh. Today, this number has reached 270. With the introduction of the SIMA Biometric Signature, 4 million unique users have used this signature over the past three years. The launch of SIMA has significantly facilitated the work of not only public services but also private companies, especially banks. For example, our citizens can now open or increase a deposit account and carry out any banking operations entirely through applications without visiting a bank," he said.

    Government Cloud Rashad Nabiyev Azerbaijan's New Digital Architecture
    Rəşad Nəbiyev: "270 dövlət müəssisəsi rəqəmsal ehtiyatlarını "hökumət buludu"nda yerləşdirib"
    Рашад Набиев: Цифровые ресурсы в правительственном облаке разместили 270 госучреждений

    Latest News

    18:54
    Photo

    Solo exhibition of Hungarian artist Zsuzsa Pereli opens in Baku

    Cultural policy
    18:44

    Average internet speed in Azerbaijan to reach 200 Mbps in 2026

    ICT
    18:31

    Minister: Azerbaijan's unified digital action plan built on four pillars

    ICT
    18:23

    Government cloud data center fully established in Azerbaijan

    ICT
    18:15

    Daily oil exports via BTC averaged 562,000 bpd in December

    Energy
    18:05

    Azerbaijan lagged behind OPEC+ quota by 92,000 barrels per day in January

    Energy
    17:58
    Photo

    Azerbaijan FM receives Arab Parliament delegation

    Foreign policy
    17:54

    Kazakhstan schedules constitutional referendum for March 15, 2026

    Region
    17:46

    President: Charter on Strategic Partnership signed between US and Azerbaijani Governments is a historic document

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed