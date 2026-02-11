Government cloud data center fully established in Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan's data center, known as the Government Cloud, has been fully established, Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev told a meeting chaired by President Ilham Aliyev dedicated to the unified action plan titled Azerbaijan's New Digital Architecture, Report informs.

"When we started the process, around 50 state institutions were placing their digital resources in the primary and backup data centers in Baku and Yevlakh. Today, this number has reached 270. With the introduction of the SIMA Biometric Signature, 4 million unique users have used this signature over the past three years. The launch of SIMA has significantly facilitated the work of not only public services but also private companies, especially banks. For example, our citizens can now open or increase a deposit account and carry out any banking operations entirely through applications without visiting a bank," he said.