Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit

    Daily oil exports via BTC averaged 562,000 bpd in December

    Energy
    • 11 February, 2026
    • 18:15
    Daily oil exports via BTC averaged 562,000 bpd in December

    In December 2025, average daily oil exports through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline amounted to 562,000 barrels per day, Report informs, citing informed sources.

    Compared to November last year, oil transportation via BTC increased by 2%, or 12,000 barrels per day, in December.

    "The increase was partly driven by flows of Kazakh oil redirected to Baku across the Caspian Sea by tankers due to disruptions at the Caspian Pipeline Consortium terminal," the sources said.

    Compared to December 2024, oil transportation through the pipeline in the same period of 2025 decreased by 8%, or 48,000 barrels per day.

    The BTC pipeline was inaugurated on July 13, 2006. Its total length is 1,768 kilometers, of which 443 km run through Azerbaijan, 249 km through Georgia, and 1,076 km through Türkiye.

    oil exports BTC Kazakh oil
    Ötən ilin dekabrında BTC ilə neft ixracı 2 % artıb
    Экспорт нефти по БТД в декабре увеличился на 2%

    Latest News

    18:54
    Photo

    Solo exhibition of Hungarian artist Zsuzsa Pereli opens in Baku

    Cultural policy
    18:44

    Average internet speed in Azerbaijan to reach 200 Mbps in 2026

    ICT
    18:31

    Minister: Azerbaijan's unified digital action plan built on four pillars

    ICT
    18:23

    Government cloud data center fully established in Azerbaijan

    ICT
    18:15

    Daily oil exports via BTC averaged 562,000 bpd in December

    Energy
    18:05

    Azerbaijan lagged behind OPEC+ quota by 92,000 barrels per day in January

    Energy
    17:58
    Photo

    Azerbaijan FM receives Arab Parliament delegation

    Foreign policy
    17:54

    Kazakhstan schedules constitutional referendum for March 15, 2026

    Region
    17:46

    President: Charter on Strategic Partnership signed between US and Azerbaijani Governments is a historic document

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed