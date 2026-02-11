Daily oil exports via BTC averaged 562,000 bpd in December

In December 2025, average daily oil exports through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline amounted to 562,000 barrels per day, Report informs, citing informed sources.

Compared to November last year, oil transportation via BTC increased by 2%, or 12,000 barrels per day, in December.

"The increase was partly driven by flows of Kazakh oil redirected to Baku across the Caspian Sea by tankers due to disruptions at the Caspian Pipeline Consortium terminal," the sources said.

Compared to December 2024, oil transportation through the pipeline in the same period of 2025 decreased by 8%, or 48,000 barrels per day.

The BTC pipeline was inaugurated on July 13, 2006. Its total length is 1,768 kilometers, of which 443 km run through Azerbaijan, 249 km through Georgia, and 1,076 km through Türkiye.