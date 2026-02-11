Minister: Azerbaijan's unified digital action plan built on four pillars

The unified action plan titled Azerbaijan's New Digital Architecture is structured around four main pillars, Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev told a meeting chaired by President Ilham Aliyev dedicated to the plan, Report informs.

"Taking into account global practices, the current state of our country, and emerging challenges, an initial action plan has been prepared to advance our technological development. The plan is built on four pillars: Digitalization and acceleration of digital transformation; Artificial intelligence (AI) and the broad application of AI solutions in state institutions as well as private companies; Innovation ecosystem. Proper digitalization and AI solutions should create an environment where private companies can generate additional value; Cybersecurity. After establishing a virtual environment, addressing cybersecurity becomes the primary challenge," Nabiyev said.

"The plan's key focus areas include developing human capital, upgrading and expanding existing infrastructure, modernizing legislation to meet contemporary requirements, and ensuring agile governance processes," he noted.