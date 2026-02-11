Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Minister: Azerbaijan's unified digital action plan built on four pillars

    ICT
    • 11 February, 2026
    • 18:31
    Minister: Azerbaijan's unified digital action plan built on four pillars

    The unified action plan titled Azerbaijan's New Digital Architecture is structured around four main pillars, Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev told a meeting chaired by President Ilham Aliyev dedicated to the plan, Report informs.

    "Taking into account global practices, the current state of our country, and emerging challenges, an initial action plan has been prepared to advance our technological development. The plan is built on four pillars: Digitalization and acceleration of digital transformation; Artificial intelligence (AI) and the broad application of AI solutions in state institutions as well as private companies; Innovation ecosystem. Proper digitalization and AI solutions should create an environment where private companies can generate additional value; Cybersecurity. After establishing a virtual environment, addressing cybersecurity becomes the primary challenge," Nabiyev said.

    "The plan's key focus areas include developing human capital, upgrading and expanding existing infrastructure, modernizing legislation to meet contemporary requirements, and ensuring agile governance processes," he noted.

    Rashad Nabiyev Azerbaijan's New Digital Architecture
    Nazir: "Azərbaycanın yeni rəqəmsal arxitekturası" vahid fəaliyyət planı dörd sütun üzərində qurulub"
    Министр: План действий "Новая цифровая архитектура Азербайджана" построен на четырех столпах

